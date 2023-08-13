Australia-Japan defense agreement comes into force

The Australian armed forces will now be able to operate in Japan as a defense agreement between the two countries has come into force, Australian Associated Press reports.
Under the agreement, Japanese F-35 fighters will be stationed at RAAF Base Tindal, near Darwin, while Australian F-35s will be deployed to Japan in early September.
The two countries will take part in joint military exercises, with the Yama Sakura exercise scheduled to take place in Japan at the end of the year.
This is the first troop deployment agreement that Japan has entered into with another country, in addition to an agreement signed with the United States more than 60 years ago.