Polish intends to hold referendum on illegal immigrant issue
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Poland's ruling party is set to hold a referendum asking voters whether they support accepting "thousands of illegal immigrants from the Middle East and Africa" as part of the European Union's resettlement plan, Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said Sunday, The Associated Press (AP)
 reports.
Morawiecki voiced the referendum question in a new video posted on social media, This indicates that his Law and Justice party aims at using migration in its campaign, a tactic that contributed to its rise to power in 2015, AP notes.
The Polish government previously stated that it aims to hold the referendum simultaneously with the autumn parliamentary elections scheduled for October 15th.
Հայերեն and Русский
