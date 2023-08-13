News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 13
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
Explosion of residential building in Pennsylvania leaves 4 dead
Explosion of residential building in Pennsylvania leaves 4 dead
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Four people were killed and at least one more is missing in a western Pennsylvania apartment building explosion that destroyed three structures and damaged at least a dozen others on Saturday morning local time, The Associated Press reports, citing local authorities.

The explosion occurred in the Plum area, about 32 kilometers east of Pittsburgh.

Officials informed journalists at the scene that they did not have precise information about who was at home and who might have had visitors at the time of the explosion, so they were unable to provide an exact number of individuals who are considered missing.
The cause of the explosion is being investigated.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos