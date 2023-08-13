Israel rules out opening Saudi Arabian embassy in Jerusalem

Israel has rejected the possibility of establishing a diplomatic base in Jerusalem for a new Saudi representative to Palestine, an appointment that aligns with Washington's efforts to improve Israel's formal ties with Riyadh.
Expanding his jurisdiction on Saturday, Saudi Arabia's Ambassador to Jordan, Nayef al-Sudairi, now also holds the position of a non-resident envoy to Palestine. A social media post from his embassy in Amman stated that his duties have been extended to include the role of "Consul General in Jerusalem."
Saudi Arabia champions the rights of the Palestinians and has avoided official ties with Israel, but the US is keen to push forward the normalization of Israeli-Saudi relations.
"We will not allow the opening of any kind of diplomatic mission in Jerusalem. […] Will there be an official physically sitting in Jerusalem? This we will not allow," Israeli Foreign Minister Eli Cohen said in an interview with 103 FM.