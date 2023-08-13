Lan typhoon heads toward Japan

Japanese authorities on Sunday warned residents across much of the country to prepare for strong, slow-moving Typhoon Lan, which could hit during the summer's peak travel week, AFP reports.

According to Japan Meteorological Agency, Typhoon Lan is expected to hit Japan's main island of Honshu on Tuesday, causing heavy rainfall and powerful winds.

"The slow speed of the typhoon could mean that its impact may last for a long time," agency’s head forecaster Shuichi Tachihara said.

Typhoon Lan approaches Japan during the Obon holiday week, prompting calls from national TV networks to adjust travel plans.

Airlines and trains caution passengers about potential service disruptions until the typhoon subsides.