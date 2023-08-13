News
Kalashnikov presents new AK-19 assault rifle
Region:Russia
Theme: Politics

Kalashnikov Group presented a new AK-19 assault rifle in a short-barreled version, TASS reports.
The AK-19 is based on the 5.45mm AK-12 assault rifle and is chambered for the NATO-standard 5.56mm round. The AK-19 is the latest export version of the Kalashnikov assault rifle engineered for the 5.56x45mm cartridge. This model differs from previous generations by its refined ergonomics and adapted use round-the clock and boasts increased accuracy of fire.
The AK-19 is the export version of the AK-12 assault rifle chambered for the NATO-standard 5.56x45mm cartridge widely used in the world. The AK-12 is a 5.45mm assault rifle and the basic individual small arms gun for the personnel of Russian motor rifle and other military units intended to replace the AK-74 and AK-74M automatic guns.
