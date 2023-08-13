13 parties, one alliance nominated for Yerevan City Council elections

13 parties and one alliance were nominated in the elections to the Yerevan [City] Council of Elders scheduled for September 17, 2023, the Central Election Commission (CEC) told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
They are:
European Party of Armenia
Democratic Consolidation
For Social Justice
Power Country
Public Voice Party
National Progress Party
Victory Party
Country to Live
Hanrapetutyun [Republic] Party
Fair Armenia Party
United Armenia Party
Bright Armenia
Mother Armenia
Mother Armenia alliance (consisting of the parties Apricot Country and Intellectual Armenia)
Registration of nominated parties, alliances will be carried out until August 18. Within three days after registration, until August 21, voter lists will be published on the CEC website at elections.am. Declarations on the property and income of parties, as well as candidates for the Yerevan Council of Elders, will be submitted to the CEC from 18 to 23 August.
The election campaign starts on August 23 and will last until September 15.
Campaigning is prohibited on the eve, September 16, and the day of the voting.