UAV attacks Russian Belgorod

A residential building and 15 cars were reportedly damaged in Belgorod, likely due to a drone attack, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday, TASS reports.
"An emergency in Belgorod. […] According to preliminary data, the facade cladding collapsed from the seventh to 13th floors in a building in Yesenin Street, 9 at 5:43 p.m. Moscow time. […] I spoke to the owners of the damaged apartments: windows broken, air conditioners, facades damaged. […] Around 15 passenger cars were also damaged. […] According to preliminary data, the damage was done in an attack of an unmanned aerial vehicle," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to the governor, no one was hurt. A probe is underway.