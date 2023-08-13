News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 13
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Sunday
August 13
ՀայEngРус
USD
386
EUR
424.29
RUB
3.92
Show news feed
UAV attacks Russian Belgorod
UAV attacks Russian Belgorod
Region:Russia
Theme: Incidents

A residential building and 15 cars were reportedly damaged in Belgorod, likely due to a drone attack, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said Sunday, TASS reports.

"An emergency in Belgorod. […] According to preliminary data, the facade cladding collapsed from the seventh to 13th floors in a building in Yesenin Street, 9 at 5:43 p.m. Moscow time. […] I spoke to the owners of the damaged apartments: windows broken, air conditioners, facades damaged. […] Around 15 passenger cars were also damaged. […] According to preliminary data, the damage was done in an attack of an unmanned aerial vehicle," Gladkov wrote on his Telegram channel.
According to the governor, no one was hurt. A probe is underway.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos