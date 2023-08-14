News
Toyota introduces new Land Cruiser Prado ultra-economical model
Toyota introduces new Land Cruiser Prado ultra-economical model
Region:World News
Theme: Car World

Toyota has surprised with the fuel consumption of the new Land Cruiser Prado model, Motor wrote.

In the US, a sign has appeared on this automaker's official website, from which it follows that the fuel consumption for the hybrid version is 27 miles per gallon. The car with normal units for us will consume 8.7 liters of gasoline per 100 kilometers. The secret of saving gasoline is the i-Force Max power unit with an electric motor.

The previous Land Cruiser Prado was not sold in the United States, and 17 miles per gallon (13.8 liters per 100 kilometers) was envisioned for the gasoline Land Cruiser 200.

The new SUV can claim the title of the most economical mid-size model because the Ford Bronco, Land Rover Defender 110, and even Jeep Wrangler 4xe are "more voracious" and consume 117-13.8 liters of gasoline for 100 kilometers in the combined cycle.
