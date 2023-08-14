5 injured in tragic road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition

The five injured as a result of the tragic accident that took place at night on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition, and their injuries are life-threatening, the hospital informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

All five have multiple injuries, and one of the injured was taken to a Yerevan hospital.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.