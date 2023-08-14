News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 14
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Show news feed
5 injured in tragic road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition
5 injured in tragic road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

The five injured as a result of the tragic accident that took place at night on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition, and their injuries are life-threatening, the hospital informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

All five have multiple injuries, and one of the injured was taken to a Yerevan hospital.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Provincial governor of Armenia’s Shirak: One passenger of minibus that had accident was Russia citizen
There were 17 passengers in the minibus…
 Karabakh president: In this difficult moment we share the pain and sorrow of irreparable loss
Arayik Harutyunyan issued a condolence letter in connection with the tragic road accident in Armenia…
 Armenia PM: I am shocked by news of tragic car accident in Shirak Province
The investigation [into this accident] will answer the rest of the questions…
 Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident victims' identities announced
The Rescue Service of Armenia…
 Iran embassy in Armenia condoles with families of Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident casualties
And it wished speedy recovery to the injured…
 Tour guide among casualties of tragic road accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway
The Investigative Committee of Armenia has not yet publicized the names of the 11 casualties…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos