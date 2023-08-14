News
American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building
American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics


A group of American Armenians have encircled, in support of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), the building of the Azerbaijani consulate in the US.

They demand to reopen the Lachin corridor.

Also, these demonstrators waved the Artsakh national flag and sang Armenian patriotic songs.

Last week, they staged a sit-in outside the office of Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues. They demanded that Schiff personally visit the Lachin corridor and then present the situation there to the US Congress. Adam Schiff had met the protesters. Also, the American lawmaker had noted that he will write a letter to US President Joe Biden and present the crisis.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
