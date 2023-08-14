Passengers who died in tragic accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway were returning from eastern Anatolia trip

The passengers of the tragic accident that happened at night on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

Hamshen Tour confirmed to Armenian News-NEWS.am that their tour group was in the passenger minibus involved in this road accident.

No other details are given at the moment.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Yerevan-Gyumri motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Gyumri Medical Center.