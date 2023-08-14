News
3 of those injured in tragic road accident to be transferred to Yerevan
3 of those injured in tragic road accident to be transferred to Yerevan
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

Three of the five persons, who were injured and transferred to Gyumri Medical Center after  the tragic accident on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway last night, will most likely be transferred to Yerevan, the aforesaid hospital informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

This medical center added that these patients are still in severe condition.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Gyumri Medical Center.

Five of the injured are in the intensive care unit, four of them are in severe condition, and one is in critical condition.

The minibus passengers of this tragic accident were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the Armenian Criminal Code article on violating the requirements aimed at ensuring road traffic safety or the rules ensuring the safety of road traffic or vehicle operation.
