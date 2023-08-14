News
Tour guide among casualties of tragic road accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway
Tour guide among casualties of tragic road accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

According to Armenian News-NEWS.am’s information, the tour guide of Hamshen Tour is among those who died as a result of the tragic accident on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway.

The Investigative Committee of Armenia has not yet publicized the names of the 11 casualties.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Gyumri Medical Center.

Five of the injured are in the intensive care unit, four of them are in severe condition, and one is in critical condition.

The minibus passengers of this tragic accident were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the Armenian Criminal Code article on violating the requirements aimed at ensuring road traffic safety or the rules ensuring the safety of road traffic or vehicle operation.
