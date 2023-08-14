Azerbaijan MFA makes another accusation against Armenia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan has reacted, with accusations of "accumulation of weaponry and other military equipment” near the borders, to Armenia's petition to the UN Security Council.

In a statement, the Azerbaijan MFA accuses Armenia of "revanchism" and "distorting the reality" about the ongoing Azerbaijani blockade of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), while openly showing that the objective of this blockade is to force Artsakh the use of the motorway via Aghdam city of Azerbaijan.

On August 5, Armenia violated the agreement on the use of the Aghdam-Stepanakert road and the organization of a meeting in Yevlakh with representatives of the Karabakh Armenian community, the Azerbaijan MFA claimed.

“Had Armenia and its subordinate illegal structure honored the agreement, the situation would have been solved in early August providing a reasonable framework for the delivery of humanitarian cargo to the residents of the Garabagh [(Karabakh)] region, and facilitation of routes for the passage of persons, goods and vehicles," the Azerbaijan MFA statement added.

This absurd claim is "reinforced" by the carrying out of other “military engineering and military construction work" and "large-scale accumulation of weaponry and other military equipment and personnel” of the Armenian Armed Forces “in an apparent effort to go into another military adventure."

"Moreover, such actions of Armenia testify to the fact that Armenia didn't cease its territorial claims against Azerbaijan and her verbal recognition of Azerbaijan's territorial integrity contradict her deeds on the ground,” Azerbaijan MFA stated.

Based on this, Azerbaijan reserves the “right to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity by all legitimate means safeguarded in the UN Charter and other universal international law instruments,” the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan announced.