Azerbaijan continues policy of appropriating Dadivank Monastery of Karabakh
Azerbaijan continues policy of appropriating Dadivank Monastery of Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Azerbaijan continues the policy of appropriating the Dadivank monastic complex of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

"Representatives of the successor of the Albanian (Caucasus) Apostol Independent Church, Azerbaijan Albanian-Udi Christian religious community visited the Khudaveng [(Dadivank)] monastery complex located in Kalbajar region. Representatives of the religious community performed religious rites and lit candles in the church belonging to a temple complex," Azerbaijani media reported.

The Dadivank monastic complex, which is located in the Armenian historical Karvachar region, which is now under the control of Azerbaijan, has been declared by the latter as "Albanian-Udi," and an active policy of appropriating it is being conducted by Baku.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
