Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident victims' identities announced

The Rescue Service of Armenia has announced the dates of birth and initials of the victims of the tragic accident on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway.

Accordingly, the minibus driver (M. M., born in 1988) and passengers M. E. (born in 2002), L. K. (born in 1982), Y. P. (born in 2005), N. A (born in 1996), H. D. (born in 2002), A. M. (born in 1999), B. T. (born in 1973), A. H. (born in 1978), A. M. (born in 1972), and A. M: (born in 1967) died in the accident.

According to the information received from Gyumri Medical Center, M. G. (born in 1996), L. Gh. (born in 1989), H. P. (born in 1990), P. A. (born in 1985), E. K. (born in 2000), and E. S. (born in 1984) were injured and hospitalized at the aforesaid medical center. Then, E. S. (born in 1984) was transferred to a Yerevan hospital

The truck driver is H. P., born in 1990.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway, near Lanjik village, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained severe injuries and were taken to the Gyumri Medical Center.

Five of the injured are in the intensive care unit, four of them are in severe condition, and one is in critical condition.

The minibus passengers of this tragic accident were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the Armenian Criminal Code article on violating the requirements aimed at ensuring road traffic safety or the rules ensuring the safety of road traffic or vehicle operation.