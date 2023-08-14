MoD: Armenia has no army in Nagorno-Karabakh

The statement disseminated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Azerbaijan claiming that the Armenian Armed Forces have concentrated a large amount of weapons, military equipment, and personnel on the Armenia-Azerbaijan border does not correspond to reality, the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of the Republic of Armenia (RA) has noted in its statement.

"Besides, reflecting on another false claim in the Azerbaijan MFA statement, the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Armenia declares once again that the RA does not have an army in Nagorno-Karabakh," the Armenian MoD statement added.