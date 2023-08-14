News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 14
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Show news feed
Armenian culture, education center calls on Israel authorities to influence Azerbaijan leadership
Armenian culture, education center calls on Israel authorities to influence Azerbaijan leadership
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

An official message was sent to the Israeli authorities on behalf of the Noyan Tapan Center for Armenian Culture and Education in Israel.

"We call on Israel to influence the leadership of Azerbaijan and stop the attempted ethnic extermination of Armenians.

"From 2022, the Armenian population of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is under a blockade [by Azerbaijan], there is no food, there is no medicine, and there is no fuel...

"If the State of Israel does not affect Azerbaijan, then the blood of these people will be on the conscience of your country as well.

"That nation, now in the phase of starvation and slow death, gave the world 24 righteous people who saved the Jews, risking their lives during the Holocaust because they had gone through the horrors of the [Armenian] Genocide (the same genocide that has not been recognized until now by the State of Israel).

"If the sanctity and virtue of life have not become empty words for our country, then Israel is obligated to intervene and save the lives of those innocent people," the aforesaid Armenian culture and education center noted in its official message.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities
It issued a statement in the context of the developments related to the Lachin corridor…
 Russia deputy FM, Armenia envoy discuss situation in Lachin corridor, around Karabakh
Mikhail Galuzin received Ambassador Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the Russian foreign ministry informed…
 Armenia FM to Croatia colleague: Azerbaijan undermines political process by aggravating situation in Karabakh
Ararat Mirzoyan had a telephone conversation with Gordan Grlic Radman…
 American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building
They demand to reopen the Lachin corridor…
 Humanitarian aid still waiting to reach people of Artsakh
This humanitarian convoy is still here waiting…
 Catholicos Aram I: Besieged Artsakh faces imminent starvation
One of the messages of the…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos