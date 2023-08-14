Armenian culture, education center calls on Israel authorities to influence Azerbaijan leadership

An official message was sent to the Israeli authorities on behalf of the Noyan Tapan Center for Armenian Culture and Education in Israel.

"We call on Israel to influence the leadership of Azerbaijan and stop the attempted ethnic extermination of Armenians.

"From 2022, the Armenian population of Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] is under a blockade [by Azerbaijan], there is no food, there is no medicine, and there is no fuel...

"If the State of Israel does not affect Azerbaijan, then the blood of these people will be on the conscience of your country as well.

"That nation, now in the phase of starvation and slow death, gave the world 24 righteous people who saved the Jews, risking their lives during the Holocaust because they had gone through the horrors of the [Armenian] Genocide (the same genocide that has not been recognized until now by the State of Israel).

"If the sanctity and virtue of life have not become empty words for our country, then Israel is obligated to intervene and save the lives of those innocent people," the aforesaid Armenian culture and education center noted in its official message.