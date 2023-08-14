News
Russia deputy FM, Armenia envoy discuss situation in Lachin corridor, around Karabakh
Russia deputy FM, Armenia envoy discuss situation in Lachin corridor, around Karabakh
Region:Armenia, Russia
Theme: Politics

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin on Monday received Armenian Ambassador to Russia Vagharshak Harutyunyan, the press service of the Russian foreign ministry informed Armenian News-NEWS.am.

During the detailed conversation, the urgent matters on the bilateral agenda were discussed, including the promotion of political dialogue at all levels and the strengthening of economic ties.

The development of the situation in the Lachin corridor and around Nagorno-Karabakh, in general, was discussed. Also, the importance of steadily implementing the entire 2020-2022 agreements by the heads of Russia, Armenia, and Azerbaijan on the normalization of Armenian-Azerbaijani relations was confirmed.
