Karabakh president: In this difficult moment we share the pain and sorrow of irreparable loss
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Incidents

Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) President Arayik Harutyunyan on Monday issued a condolence letter in connection with the tragic road accident that happened near Lanjik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province. The letter reads as follows:

"We learnt with deep sorrow about the large and tragic car accident that happened on August 14 near the village of Lanjik in Shirak region.

“On behalf of the Artsakh people, authorities and on my own behalf I express my condolences and support to the relatives and friends of our brothers and sisters who were victims of the car accident, to our entire people. I wish all the wounded a speedy recovery.

“In this difficult moment, we share with you the pain and sorrow of the irreparable loss."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
