Armenia FM to Croatia colleague: Azerbaijan undermines political process by aggravating situation in Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday had a telephone conversation with Gordan Grlic Radman, the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Armenian News-NEWS.am has learned from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

Mirzoyan presented to his Croatian counterpart the growing humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh, the violations of fundamental rights of its 120,000 people, including the disadvantaged, and the extremely difficult conditions created for them as a result of Azerbaijan's ongoing illegal blocking of the Lachin corridor.

Also, FM reaffirmed Armenia's constructive approach to establishing stability in the region, emphasizing that with its continued aggravation of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, Azerbaijan is undermining the political process and the efforts of Armenia and the international community.
