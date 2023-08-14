News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 14
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Monday
August 14
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Show news feed
Deputy PM receives departing head of EU Delegation to Armenia
Deputy PM receives departing head of EU Delegation to Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Economics

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Armenian government.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khachatryan, lauded Armenia’s long-standing and effective cooperation with the EU, thanked Wiktorin for her efforts to further develop and expand Armenia’s cooperation with the EU in a period full of challenges for the country during her diplomatic mission.

Andrea Wiktorin, in turn, thanked for the warm words and the effective cooperation formed during her tenure in Armenia, and stressed that the active bilateral cooperation will continue to strengthen and develop.

During the meeting, the interlocutors reflected especially on the need for the development of irrigation infrastructure and effective management of water resources, and the promotion of the green economy agenda of Armenia, as well as some other important domains of bilateral interest.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia Prosecutor General thanks departing EU ambassador for development of relations
Anna Vardapetyan reflected especially on the ongoing negotiations between the European Union Agency for Criminal Justice Cooperation (Eurojust) and the relevant authorities of Armenia toward the development and final agreement of the draft agreement on judicial cooperation in criminal cases…
 Armenia President receives departing EU ambassador
They emphasized the important role of the European Union in establishing democracy and democratic institutions, protecting human rights, and implementing continuous reforms in Armenia…
 Estonia ambassador to Armenia joins EU civilian monitoring mission patrol
To get familiarized with the developments on the ground…
 Robert Khachatryan, Andrea Wiktorin discuss EU-assisted high-tech projects in Armenia
The high-tech industry minister received the departing head of the European Union delegation to the country…
 Catholicos of All Armenians receives EU ambassador to Armenia
Karekin II expressed his appreciation to Andrea Wiktorin for her service rendered to the Armenian people and the EU efforts aimed at the peaceful settlement of the Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) issue…
 EU Observation Mission to Armenia opens operation center in Kapan
On August 2, the operational…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos