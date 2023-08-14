Deputy PM receives departing head of EU Delegation to Armenia

Deputy Prime Minister Tigran Khachatryan received Ambassador Andrea Wiktorin, Head of the European Union (EU) Delegation to Armenia, who is completing her diplomatic mission in the country, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Armenian government.

At the beginning of the meeting, Khachatryan, lauded Armenia’s long-standing and effective cooperation with the EU, thanked Wiktorin for her efforts to further develop and expand Armenia’s cooperation with the EU in a period full of challenges for the country during her diplomatic mission.

Andrea Wiktorin, in turn, thanked for the warm words and the effective cooperation formed during her tenure in Armenia, and stressed that the active bilateral cooperation will continue to strengthen and develop.

During the meeting, the interlocutors reflected especially on the need for the development of irrigation infrastructure and effective management of water resources, and the promotion of the green economy agenda of Armenia, as well as some other important domains of bilateral interest.