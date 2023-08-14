Provincial governor of Armenia’s Shirak: One passenger of minibus that had accident was Russia citizen

The driver of the truck that collided with a minibus on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway is from Nor Kyank village of Ararat Province. Governor Mushegh Muradyan of Armenia’s Shirak Province told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"There were 17 passengers in the minibus, they are residents of Yerevan, one is a citizen of the Russian Federation," he added.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway, near Lanjik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained severe injuries and were hospitalized.

Five of the injured are in the intensive care unit, four of them are in severe condition, and one is in critical condition. The truck driver is also among the injured.

The minibus passengers of this tragic accident were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the accident took place in the direction of Yerevan of the aforesaid motorway. The minibus was traveling towards Yerevan, whereas the truck—towards Gyumri.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the Armenian Criminal Code article on violating the requirements aimed at ensuring road traffic safety or the rules ensuring the safety of road traffic or vehicle operation.