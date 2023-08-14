News
Monday
August 14
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
USD
386.61
EUR
423.07
RUB
3.81
Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities
Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Turkey issued a statement in the context of the developments related to the Lachin corridor.

Turkey's MFA called on Armenia to back off from provocative moves, to recognize Azerbaijan's territorial integrity, to support the use of the Aghdam-Stepanakert and other roads for the needs of Karabakh's Armenian population, and to support efforts to integrate Karabakh Armenians into Azerbaijan, according to IHA news agency.

Also, the Turkish MFA claimed that the world is unjustly accusing Azerbaijan on the Lachin corridor issue, and stresses that Lachin is part of Azerbaijan and the latter can use it as it pleases.
