We don’t see buildup of troops: EU mission in Armenia dismisses Azerbaijan MFA statement

The European Union Mission in Armenia (EUMA) stated that as a result of daily patrolling, it did not notice any military movement or troop buildup, especially at the entrance to the Lachin corridor, effectively dismissing the statement by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) regarding Armenian troop accumulation at the border of Azerbaijan.
“EUMA daily monitors military & security situation from 4 operating bases patrolling alongside Armenia-Azerbaijan border area. Based on information on the ground, we see no unusual military movement or buildup, especially at the entrance to Lachin corridor. We keep patrolling the areas,” EUMA wrote on X—former Twitter.
Azerbaijan had claimed that there was a military buildup on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border. The Armenian MFA had dismissed this disinformation, stating that the dissemination of such false information indicates Azerbaijan's intention to strain the situation in the region.