Armenia FM to Estonia colleague: 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh are under total siege by Azerbaijan

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan on Monday had a telephone conversation with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Estonia, informed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.
The Foreign Minister of Armenia briefed his counterpart on the details of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh, noting that Azerbaijan has illegally blocked the Lachin corridor since December 12, 2022, and since June 15, the 120,000 population of Nagorno-Karabakh has been under total siege. Minister Mirzoyan stressed that the humanitarian activities of the only international humanitarian organization with access to Nagorno-Karabakh, the International Committee of the Red Cross, are also being disrupted, endangering the lives of people in need of urgent medical assistance. Minister Mirzoyan added that with minimal possibility of transportation of patients from Nagorno-Karabakh to Armenia for medical treatment, accompanied by the ICRC, Azerbaijan carries out unacceptable acts of intimidation such as the abduction of Nagorno-Karabakh resident Vagif Khachatryan by the border guard service of Azerbaijan on July 29.
It was emphasized that the blockade of the Lachin corridor violates not only the Trilateral Statement of November 9 2020, the norms of international humanitarian law, but also the Orders of the International Court of Justice of February 22 and July 6. Highly appreciating the targeted statements of international partners so far, Minister Mirzoyan stressed the importance of clear steps by the EU and its member states in the current situation. The Minister also referred to Armenia's request to the UN Security Council to convene an extraordinary session.
Reaffirming Armenia's position on establishing long-term stability in the region, Minister Mirzoyan noted that with the escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh Azerbaijan also threatens the efforts of the international community in that direction.