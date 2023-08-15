shamshyan.com: Body of man who committed suicide is found in shaft of Yerevan building under construction

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

Parliament vice-speaker, new envoy of France to Armenia discuss regional security issues

Armenia legislature head: Iran is special partner that contributes to establishment of regional peace

Armenia PM to S. Korea president: I express my willingness to deepen relations between our countries

Ameriabank Wins in 3 Nominations of Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2023

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein

Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

David Ignatius: Humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Caucasus

10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood

3 of those injured in tragic accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway still at intensive care units

ECtHR receives information from Baku about Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan abducted by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM to India colleague: Centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship has entered new qualitative phase

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan paving way for further provocations by filling media with fake news

Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening

Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months

Newspaper: Armenia authorities launch big ‘laundry’

Armenia FM to attend UN Security Council emergency meeting on Karabakh situation

UN Security Council to hold session on Karabakh on Wednesday

Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh

Armenia ambassador-at-large: We expect UN Security Council to make concrete decisions

Armenia FM to Estonia colleague: 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh are under total siege by Azerbaijan

We don’t see buildup of troops: EU mission in Armenia dismisses Azerbaijan MFA statement

Azerbaijani Armed Forces injured an Armenian serviceman, his condition is assessed as critical

Czech Rep. ambassador to Armenia extends condolences to families of tragic road accident casualties

Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities

Armenian culture, education center calls on Israel authorities to influence Azerbaijan leadership

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Shirak: One passenger of minibus that had accident was Russia citizen

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan disinformation aims to divert international attention

Russia deputy FM, Armenia envoy discuss situation in Lachin corridor, around Karabakh

FM issues condolence message on tragic death of Ukraine chargé d'affaires in Armenia

Armenia FM to Croatia colleague: Azerbaijan undermines political process by aggravating situation in Karabakh

Deputy PM receives departing head of EU Delegation to Armenia

Karabakh president: In this difficult moment we share the pain and sorrow of irreparable loss

Armenia PM: I am shocked by news of tragic car accident in Shirak Province

Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan is preparing information grounds for another provocation

Azerbaijan continues policy of appropriating Dadivank Monastery of Karabakh

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan defense ministry continues disseminating disinformation

MoD: Armenia has no army in Nagorno-Karabakh

Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident victims' identities announced

Azerbaijan MFA makes another accusation against Armenia

Iran embassy in Armenia condoles with families of Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident casualties

Tour guide among casualties of tragic road accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway

3 of those injured in tragic road accident to be transferred to Yerevan

Passengers who died in tragic accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway were returning from eastern Anatolia trip

Toyota introduces new Land Cruiser Prado ultra-economical model

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

5 injured in tragic road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

11 dead after major road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

China developing world's first humanoid robot with AI

Ukraine ambassador advisor drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

Interview of Armenia representative to UN with BBC

UAV attacks Russian Belgorod

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

13 parties, one alliance nominated for Yerevan City Council elections

Kalashnikov presents new AK-19 assault rifle

Lan typhoon heads toward Japan

Israel rules out opening Saudi Arabian embassy in Jerusalem

Rally in support of Artsakh held in Berlin

Polish intends to hold referendum on illegal immigrant issue

China strongly criticizes US 'stopover' of Taiwan VP

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is historic Armenia

Lachin blockade leads to humanitarian emergency in Artsakh

Humanitarian aid still waiting to reach people of Artsakh

Australia-Japan defense agreement comes into force

Explosion of residential building in Pennsylvania leaves 4 dead

Saudi Arabia appoints its first ambassador to Palestine

Fire erupts in Dilijan

Argentina holds primary elections

Maui wildfire death toll reaches 93

New Ecuador presidential candidate nominated after Villavicencio's death

Turkmenistan rebukes Russia’s gas union with Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan

Catholicos Aram I: Besieged Artsakh faces imminent starvation

Over 100 thousand people rally against judicial reform in Tel Aviv

Greece joins G7 declaration on Ukraine's security guarantees

Pope urges to end political violence in Ecuador

We appreciate Armenia's address to UN Security Council

Armenian POWs remain detained in Azerbaijan

Baku spreads second disinformation of the day

Iran arrests two terrorists in southeastern part of country

US, Central Asian countries discuss situation in Afghanistan

We anticipate other countries offering humanitarian aid to Artsakh

Adam Schiff to pen letter to Biden on Artsakh’s worsening crisis

Northwest China mudslide leaves two dead, 16 missing

Armenia FM has phone call with Belgian counterpart

France demands reopening Lachin Corridor for free movement

Armenian opposition leader: Put pressure on Azerbaijan

Armenian MFA Spox: In summer weather, people in Nagorno-Karabakh face water shortage

Artsakh President: We demand effective action from key actors

Road accident on Yerevan-Sevan highway

Taiwan Vice President leaves for US with stop in Paraguay

Rep McGovern: US President must use all leverage on Baku

Former ICC Prosecutor Ocampo: Blinken is the one who can change the policy to stop the Armenian Genocide of 2023

Niger president's allies say military junta starves him, his family

Artsakh Defense Army units did not shoot at Azerbaijani positions

People in Artsakh are on verge of humanitarian catastrophe