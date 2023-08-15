Newspaper: Armenia authorities launch big ‘laundry’

Hraparak daily of the Republic of Armenia (RA) writes: First, the head of RA government's staff gave the good news that they are organizing a concert of a famous star in September, then we learned from the leak of the government's decision that this star is a singer called Snoop Dogg, whose name many [in Armenia] have not even heard of, and the authorities have decided to spend 23 million dollars on 3 musical events; one—6.2 million, the second—9 million, the third—7.9 million dollars.
According to our information, the most expensive star on whom 9 million [dollars] will be spent is Jennifer Lopez. People immediately found out through searches that Snoop Dogg is not worth that much, his red price is several hundred thousand dollars. So what will the government spend the RA taxpayers' 6.2 million dollars on?
We managed to find out that Snoop Dogg's actual fee will be 1.8 million [dollars], and his additional requirements for accommodation and other issues will be 250 thousand dollars. What will the 3 million 950 thousand dollars be spent on? No concert event in Armenia can cost that much, which means that the [country’s] authorities have launched a big "laundry”—money laundering.