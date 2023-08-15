News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Show news feed
Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months
Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

The court has extended the incarceration of Armen Ashotyan, former ruling party vice-chairman and ex-Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, for another two months. Lawyer Tigran Atanesyan wrote about this on Facebook.

Law enforcement officers had detained Ashotyan on June 15.

He is accused of misuse, organizing, and violating the terms of the restraining order.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the aforesaid was expressed by the fact that Ashotyan tried to send the lawyers chosen by him to the questioning of the witnesses and the accused in order to get informed about the content of this questioning in connection with a criminal case related to Mikayel Narimanyan, former Rector of Yerevan State Medical University.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos