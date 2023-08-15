Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months

The court has extended the incarceration of Armen Ashotyan, former ruling party vice-chairman and ex-Minister of Education and Science of Armenia, for another two months. Lawyer Tigran Atanesyan wrote about this on Facebook.
Law enforcement officers had detained Ashotyan on June 15.
He is accused of misuse, organizing, and violating the terms of the restraining order.
According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the aforesaid was expressed by the fact that Ashotyan tried to send the lawyers chosen by him to the questioning of the witnesses and the accused in order to get informed about the content of this questioning in connection with a criminal case related to Mikayel Narimanyan, former Rector of Yerevan State Medical University.