Armenia FM to attend UN Security Council emergency meeting on Karabakh situation

Armenian foreign minister Ararat Mirzoyan will attend the emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on the current situation in Nagorno-Karabakh. Ani Badalyan, Spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) of Armenia, informed about this on X—former Twitter.

“Emergency meeting of the UN Security Council, requested by Armenia regarding deterioration of humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as result of total blockade by Azerbaijan, will convene on August 16. FM Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York to participate in the meeting,” Badalyan wrote.

Armenia had petitioned to the UN Security Council, with a request to convene an emergency meeting in connection with Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor and the resultant worsening of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh.