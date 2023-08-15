News
Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The crisis in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) demands immediate US action. Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues, on Monday stated this on X—former Twitter, and presented his next course of action in that regard.

“Today, I urged POTUS [i.e. the US President] to call an urgent U.N. Security Council meeting to stop the Azeri blockade. And use every tool available to support the people of Artsakh and stop another genocide from occurring,” Schiff added. 

And as an attachment to this post, the American lawmaker publicized his respective letter to US President Joe Biden on Monday.

F3hy3-eWUAAFYVq.jpg (84 KB)

F3hy3-fXoAA2CZS.jpg (112 KB)

F3hy3-hW0AEaBaq.jpg (31 KB)
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
