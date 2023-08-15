News
Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening
Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening
Region:Armenia, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The serviceman, who was wounded by Azerbaijan Monday in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, underwent a surgery at the garrison hospital and is transferred to the Central Hospital in Yerevan, defense ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.

"His condition is assessed as severe, at this time his life is not in danger, it is under the supervision of doctors," Torosyan added.

This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
