Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening

The serviceman, who was wounded by Azerbaijan Monday in the Verin Shorzha village sector of Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province, underwent a surgery at the garrison hospital and is transferred to the Central Hospital in Yerevan, defense ministry spokesman Aram Torosyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
"His condition is assessed as severe, at this time his life is not in danger, it is under the supervision of doctors," Torosyan added.
