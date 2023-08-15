3 of those injured in tragic accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway still at intensive care units

The six persons who were in the tragic accident on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway continue to receive treatment at various medical centers in Armenia, the Ministry of Health informed.

Two are at the intensive care unit of the Gyumri Medical Center. One is in stable and severe condition, and the other—in severe condition.

One of the two injured who are being treated at the Surb Grigor Lusavorich (Saint Gregory the Illuminator) Medical Center in Yerevan was transferred to the ward, whereas the other continues to receive treatment at the intensive care unit. One is in stable, and the other is in severe condition.

The injured being treated at the hospital of Yerevan State Medical University is in stable condition, and this person is at the intensive care unit.

And the injured being treated at Astghik Medical Center in Yerevan is in moderate condition, and is at the intensive care unit.

Earlier we reported that a tragic road accident took place on the Gyumri-Yerevan motorway, near Lanjik village of Armenia’s Shirak Province, at around 12:27am Monday.

It was found out that a passenger minibus and a truck collided on the aforesaid motorway.

Eleven people were killed as a result.

Six others had sustained injuries and were hospitalized. The truck driver is also among the injured.

The minibus passengers of this tragic accident were returning from a trip to eastern Anatolia.

According to the Investigative Committee of Armenia, the accident took place in the direction of Yerevan of the aforesaid motorway. The minibus was traveling towards Yerevan, whereas the truck—towards Gyumri.

Criminal proceedings have been launched under the Armenian Criminal Code article on violating the requirements aimed at ensuring road traffic safety or the rules ensuring the safety of road traffic or vehicle operation.