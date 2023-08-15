News
ECtHR receives information from Baku about Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan abducted by Azerbaijan
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The European Court of Human Rights (ECtHR) has forwarded to the Armenian side information about Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) resident Rashid Beglaryan who was abducted by Azerbaijan. Hasmik Samvelyan, press officer of the office of the representative of Armenia on international legal matters, told Armenian News-NEWS.am about this.

"We have until August 17 to express objections and position. Information has been passed on to [Beglaryan’s] relatives. The criminal article is about illegally crossing the border," added Samvelyan.

Rashid Beglaryan had gotten lost and ended up in an Artsakh territory that is currently under the control of Azerbaijan. Subsequently, he was abducted and detained by the Azerbaijani military.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
