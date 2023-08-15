News
Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Till today, the Armenian parties have taken all the necessary steps, in the context of confidence building, including handing over all the landmine maps to Azerbaijan. Edmon Marukyan, Ambassador-at-Large of Armenia, noted this on X—former Twitter. He added as follows:

“But in response, Azerbaijan continues to make false accusations about ongoing installation of minefields and contrary to the agreements didn't even release prisoners of war and other people in its prisons as a measure to build confidence.

“Azerbaijan regularly attacks and occupies different parts of the sovereign territory of Armenia, violates the fundamental obligations of November 9[, 2020] and keeps the people of Nagorno Karabakh under a complete blockade.

“It would be better for Hikmet Hajiyev [i.e. the assistant of the president of Azerbaijan] to stop this campaign of falsehood, because it by no means can distract the attention of the international community from the topic of ethnic cleansing policy conducted by Azerbaijan.”
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
