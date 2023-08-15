10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

These patients are receiving scheduled hemodialysis. But due to the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies in Artsakh because of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, they are unable to receive the necessary medical care and face the risk of death.

And seven patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

A total of 26 children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and seven of them are at the neonatal and intensive care unit.

And 76 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, five of them are at the intensive care unit, and two of these five are in critical condition.