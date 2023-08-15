News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Show news feed
10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia
Region:Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics, Society

Ten patients from the Republican Medical Center of Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) were transported Tuesday to specialized medical institutions of Armenia, with accompanying persons as well as the mediation and escorting by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), informs the Artsakh Ministry of Health.

These patients are receiving scheduled hemodialysis. But due to the scarcity of medicines and medical supplies in Artsakh because of the ongoing blockade of Artsakh by Azerbaijan, they are unable to receive the necessary medical care and face the risk of death.

And seven patients, who had been transferred to Armenia for medical treatment within the framework of state funding, are expected to return to Artsakh during the day with ICRC vehicles, and together with their accompanying persons.

A total of 26 children are currently receiving inpatient treatment at Arevik Medical Center in Artsakh, and seven of them are at the neonatal and intensive care unit.

And 76 patients are receiving inpatient treatment at the Republican Medical Center, five of them are at the intensive care unit, and two of these five are in critical condition.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
David Ignatius: Humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Caucasus
“Nagorno-Karabakh may be part of Azerbaijan legally, but it’s going to be populated by ethnic Armenians who need protection of their human rights,” the columnist wrote in The Washington Post...
 Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh
The congressman sent a letter to the US President…
 Armenia FM to attend UN Security Council emergency meeting on Karabakh situation
Ararat Mirzoyan will be in New York Wednesday…
 UN Security Council to hold session on Karabakh on Wednesday
At the request of Armenia…
 Armenia ambassador-at-large: We expect UN Security Council to make concrete decisions
Edmon Marukyan considered the latest flows of disinformation disseminated by Azerbaijan as a basis for carrying out new provocations by Baku…
 Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities
It issued a statement in the context of the developments related to the Lachin corridor…
Most
Read Viewed
Photos