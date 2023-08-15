News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Tuesday
August 15
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Show news feed
Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein
Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Daniel Risch of Liechtenstein on the latter’s National Holiday. The message reads as follows, in part:

"Armenia attaches importance to the development of relations with Liechtenstein and is determined to strengthen cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.

“I sincerely hope that with joint efforts we will be able to record new achievements and raise the relations between our two countries to a new qualitative level for the benefit of our peoples."
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos