Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to Prime Minister Daniel Risch of Liechtenstein on the latter’s National Holiday. The message reads as follows, in part:
"Armenia attaches importance to the development of relations with Liechtenstein and is determined to strengthen cooperation on both bilateral and multilateral platforms.
“I sincerely hope that with joint efforts we will be able to record new achievements and raise the relations between our two countries to a new qualitative level for the benefit of our peoples."