Parliament vice-speaker, new envoy of France to Armenia discuss regional security issues

Deputy speaker of the National Assembly (NA), Ruben Rubinyan, on Tuesday received the newly appointed French ambassador of Armenia, Olivier Decottignies, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the NA.
Welcoming the ambassador in the parliament, Rubinyan valued the Armenian-French cooperation and emphasized the special nature of their bilateral relations.
The parties stressed the development of parliamentary ties and the deepening of interaction between Armenia and France, and discussed regional security issues.