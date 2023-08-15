News
Armenia PM to S. Korea president: I express my willingness to deepen relations between our countries
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan of Armenia sent a congratulatory message to President Yoon Suk Yeol of South Korea on the latter’s National Liberation Day anniversary. The congratulatory message reads as follows, in particular:

"Armenia attaches great importance to the stable development and expansion of friendly relations with Korea at both bilateral and multilateral levels for the benefit of our states and peoples.

“I express my willingness to develop and deepen the friendly and partnering relations between our two countries, based on mutual respect, democratic values and mutual recognition of interests in matters of interest to each other."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
