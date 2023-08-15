News
shamshyan.com: Body of man who committed suicide is found in shaft of Yerevan building under construction
shamshyan.com: Body of man who committed suicide is found in shaft of Yerevan building under construction
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

A tragic incident happened in Yerevan Tuesday, shamshyan.com reported

At around 11:10am, the Yerevan police received a call informing that a man's dead body was hanging in the shaft of a semi-constructed building of elite buildings under construction.

The rescuers who arrived at the scene took the body of this man out of the shaft with great difficulty and carried it to a coroner vehicle.

A criminal investigation has been launched into this incident.

According to the preliminary conclusion of the forensic doctor, no traces of violence were found on the body.

The man had committed suicide about two days ago.

It was found out that this man was Vahagn M., 31, who worked as a laborer at the aforesaid construction site.

There have been several tragic incidents at this construction site before, too, when workers had died, and that is the reason why residents living in the neighborhood call this elite construction site "the construction site of death."
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
