Gene therapy rewired monkey's brains to treat alcohol use disorder, study finds

Huge Pad 6 Max tablet, Mix Fold 3 foldable smartphone and Band 8 Pro fitness tracker։ Xiaomi has introduced interesting gadgets

A person died from starvation in Artsakh

Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, close family members called to prosecutor's office

German Journalists Union issues alert on Turkey travel amid press freedom concerns

Dollar goes up, euro drops in Armenia

Spain chargé d'affaires summoned to Azerbaijan MFA regarding Karabakh

Cardamom may help with weight loss

Armenia FM to France colleague: Crisis in Karabakh can turn into real humanitarian disaster

EU monitoring mission in Armenia deletes previous post on social media, confirms shooting (PHOTOS)

iPhone 14 Pro loses to OnePlus Ace 2 Pro, which works great in the rain thanks to its unique screen

Belarus defense minister: Violation of unity within CIS, CSTO is fraught with danger

President: It is welcome that international media continue actively addressing situation around Karabakh

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan is carrying out information preparation for subsequent provocations

EU monitoring mission in Armenia dismisses report about being target of Azerbaijan shooting

Apple to pay up to $500 million in compensation for slowing down some iPhones: What those models?

shamshyan.com: Body of man who committed suicide is found in shaft of Yerevan building under construction

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan shot at EU observers, their vehicle

Parliament vice-speaker, new envoy of France to Armenia discuss regional security issues

Armenia legislature head: Iran is special partner that contributes to establishment of regional peace

Armenia PM to S. Korea president: I express my willingness to deepen relations between our countries

Ameriabank Wins in 3 Nominations of Global Finance World’s Best Digital Bank Awards 2023

There were wet and dry cycles on Mars, just like on Earth: Curiosity helps make new discovery

Messi injured

Pashinyan: Armenia attaches importance to development of relations with Liechtenstein

Edmon Marukyan: New Armenia-Azerbaijan meetings on peace treaty will be held in September

David Ignatius: Humanitarian catastrophe is unfolding in Caucasus

10 patients receiving hemodialysis are transferred from Karabakh to Armenia

Armenia ambassador-at-large: It would be better for Azerbaijan presidential assistant to stop this campaign of falsehood

3 of those injured in tragic accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway still at intensive care units

iPhone 15 Pro USB-C connector to be 40 times faster than that of iPhone 15

ECtHR receives information from Baku about Karabakh resident Rashid Beglaryan abducted by Azerbaijan

Armenia PM to India colleague: Centuries-old Armenian-Indian friendship has entered new qualitative phase

Karabakh MFA: Azerbaijan paving way for further provocations by filling media with fake news

Injury of Armenia soldier wounded by Azerbaijan not life-threatening

Adam Schiff to Joe Biden: Use every tool available to support the people of Nagorno-Karabakh

Armenia ex-ruling party official Armen Ashotyan to remain in custody for another 2 months

Newspaper: Armenia authorities launch big ‘laundry’

CyberDog 2: Xiaomi introduces smart robot dog that can perform various tricks (PHOTOS, VIDEO)

Armenia FM to attend UN Security Council emergency meeting on Karabakh situation

UN Security Council to hold session on Karabakh on Wednesday

Premier League: Man United beat Wolverhampton

Turkey carries out propaganda in favor of Azerbaijan's occupation policy in Karabakh

Armenia ambassador-at-large: We expect UN Security Council to make concrete decisions

Clip Mouse: German developers introduce new computer mouse that is attached on fingers

Armenia FM to Estonia colleague: 120,000 people of Nagorno-Karabakh are under total siege by Azerbaijan

We don’t see buildup of troops: EU mission in Armenia dismisses Azerbaijan MFA statement

Azerbaijani Armed Forces injured an Armenian serviceman, his condition is assessed as critical

Apple plans major overhaul for 'Watch X' to celebrate device's 10-year anniversary, but not this year

Study Looks at Impact of Low Vitamin K on Lung Function

Fraudsters use new scheme to steal money from bank customers

Czech Rep. ambassador to Armenia extends condolences to families of tragic road accident casualties

Turkey MFA appeals to Armenia authorities

The new iPhone 15 Pro will be 30% more powerful than its predecessor

Armenian culture, education center calls on Israel authorities to influence Azerbaijan leadership

Provincial governor of Armenia’s Shirak: One passenger of minibus that had accident was Russia citizen

Karabakh army: Azerbaijan disinformation aims to divert international attention

Russia deputy FM, Armenia envoy discuss situation in Lachin corridor, around Karabakh

FM issues condolence message on tragic death of Ukraine chargé d'affaires in Armenia

Armenia FM to Croatia colleague: Azerbaijan undermines political process by aggravating situation in Karabakh

Deputy PM receives departing head of EU Delegation to Armenia

Karabakh president: In this difficult moment we share the pain and sorrow of irreparable loss

WhatsApp to have new feature to protect messages

Armenia PM: I am shocked by news of tragic car accident in Shirak Province

Karabakh defense army: Azerbaijan is preparing information grounds for another provocation

World Youth U16 Olympiad of chess: Team Armenia record second impressive win

Azerbaijan continues policy of appropriating Dadivank Monastery of Karabakh

Georgia man dies 8 months after cancer diagnosis, weeks after emotional hospital wedding

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan defense ministry continues disseminating disinformation

MoD: Armenia has no army in Nagorno-Karabakh

Budget iPhone SE 4 to have functions, design that are characteristic of flagships

Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident victims' identities announced

Azerbaijan MFA makes another accusation against Armenia

Iran embassy in Armenia condoles with families of Gyumri-Yerevan motorway accident casualties

Tour guide among casualties of tragic road accident on Gyumri-Yerevan motorway

Telegram Stories to be accessible to everyone starting today

3 of those injured in tragic road accident to be transferred to Yerevan

Passengers who died in tragic accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway were returning from eastern Anatolia trip

Toyota introduces new Land Cruiser Prado ultra-economical model

American Armenians encircle Azerbaijan consulate building

Zuckerberg gives Musk ultimatum about their expected fight, says he is not serious

5 injured in tragic road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway are in severe condition

Mbappe to Dembele: The adventure begins

Ronaldo is first to have 600 million followers on Instagram

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan disseminates another disinformation

11 dead after major road accident on Yerevan-Gyumri motorway

La Liga: Getafe and Barca play goalless draw, 3 red cards shown

China developing world's first humanoid robot with AI

Saudi Pro League: Al Fateh do not win in Lucas Zelarayan's debut match

Inter win 4-2, Mkhitaryan among starters

Ukraine ambassador advisor drowns in Armenia’s Lake Sevan

Azerbaijan fires at Armenia positions

Interview of Armenia representative to UN with BBC

UAV attacks Russian Belgorod

Armenia MoD: Azerbaijan spreads another disinformation

13 parties, one alliance nominated for Yerevan City Council elections

Kalashnikov presents new AK-19 assault rifle

Lan typhoon heads toward Japan

Israel rules out opening Saudi Arabian embassy in Jerusalem

Rally in support of Artsakh held in Berlin