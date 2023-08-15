EU monitoring mission in Armenia dismisses report about being target of Azerbaijan shooting

The European Union monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) has dismissed the statement by the Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Armenia about the EU monitors being the target of Azerbaijani shooting.
“No EUMA patrol has been the target of shooting. We patrol alongside the Armenia-Azerbaijan border areas and report to Brussels on military developments, including shooting incidents in our area of responsibility,” EUMA noted on X—former Twitter.
Earlier, the MoD of Armenia had reported that at around 12:20pm Tuesday, Azerbaijani army units discharged fire—from firearms—targeting the EU monitors patrolling in the vicinity of Verin Shorzha village in Gegharkunik Province, and their vehicle.