Prosperous Armenia Party leader Gagik Tsarukyan, close family members called to prosecutor's office

Prosperous Armenia Party leader and business tycoon Gagik Tsarukyan, his two sons, wife, and parents, as well as Tsarukyan's daughter-in-law, have been summoned to the Prosecutor General’s Office department for confiscation of illegal property, informs the country’s platform of official announcements.
It is noted that an examination was conducted regarding the property belonging to the aforesaid members of the Tsarukyan family, and a respective summary was drawn up.
These Tsarukyan family members have been called to the prosecutor's office on August 21 to get familiarized with the examination reports and to present a position regarding the aforementioned summary.