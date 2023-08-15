EU monitoring mission in Armenia deletes previous post on social media, confirms shooting (PHOTOS)

The European Union monitoring mission in Armenia (EUMA) posted conflicting information about the incident that happened in Gegharkunik Province today.

After the Ministry of Defense of Armenia announced that the EU monitors were targeted by the Azerbaijani side at the Verin Shorzha village sector this afternoon, EUMA went on X—former Twitter, dismissed this information, and assured that none of their monitors were targeted by the Azerbaijani shooting.

Later, however, a video was disseminated on Armenia's pro-government Telegram channels, in which an EU monitor—whose face is covered—said they had came under Azerbaijani fire.

Shortly after this video went viral, EUMA deleted their last post from X and made a new one saying that their monitors had witnessed the shooting.

But EUMA made a very vague post, from which it is not clear that the shooter was the Azerbaijani side, and that the EU monitors were the target of the shooting.

"We confirm that EUMA patrol has been present to the shooting incident in our area of responsibility. No EUMA member was harmed," it wrote on X, titling this post "Correcting Statement."