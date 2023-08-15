News
Armenia FM to France colleague: Crisis in Karabakh can turn into real humanitarian disaster
Armenia FM to France colleague: Crisis in Karabakh can turn into real humanitarian disaster
Region:World News, Armenia, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia, Ararat Mirzoyan, on Tuesday had a telephonic conversation with the Minister of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France, Catherine Colonna, Armenian News-NEWS.am learns from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Armenia.

The Armenian FM presented to his French colleague the details of the worsening humanitarian crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh due to Azerbaijan's ongoing blockade of the Lachin corridor, and stressed that this crisis could turn into a real humanitarian disaster right before the eyes of the international community.

Also, Mirzoyan reflected on the petition submitted by Armenia in order to convene an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. The FM noted that Azerbaijan does not fulfill the many messages addressed to it by international partners and organizations and, by keeping the Lachin corridor blocked for 8 months now, violates not only the trilateral statement of November 9, 2020, but also the International Court of Justice decisions on February 22 and July 6.

Ararat Mirzoyan emphasized that the continued deepening of the humanitarian situation in Nagorno-Karabakh may put at risk the efforts of Armenia and the international community aimed at establishing stable peace in the region, and stressed the need for effective use of existing mechanisms and for clear steps to end the blockage of the Lachin corridor.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
