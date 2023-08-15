Unblocking Lachin corridor: Russia, Azerbaijan FMs hold phone talk

At the initiative of the Azerbaijani side, a telephone conversation took place Tuesday between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, Sergey Lavrov, and his Azerbaijani counterpart, Jeyhun Bayramov.
There was an exchange of views on the most current international and regional agenda, the press service of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs informs Armenian News-NEWS.am.
Special emphasis was placed on the need for the de-escalation of the situation in Nagorno-Karabakh as soon as possible, including the unblocking of humanitarian routes, including the Lachin corridor.
The irreplaceability of the full implementation of the tripartite agreements by the heads of Russia, Azerbaijan, and Armenia in order to achieve a stable normalization of relations between Baku and Yerevan was emphasized. Also, the two FMs expressed a general view about the counter-effectiveness of attempts to replace concrete work with political and propaganda actions in that regard.