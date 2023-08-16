News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 16
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРус
Wednesday
August 16
ՀայEngРус
USD
386.66
EUR
422.7
RUB
3.94
Show news feed
Newspaper: Karabakh president to speak in September
Newspaper: Karabakh president to speak in September
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

Zhoghovurd newspaper of Armenia writes: According to the information of Zhoghovurd daily, the [Armenia] NA [(National Assembly)] inquiry committee [investigating the circumstances of the 44-day war in 2020] will convene a meeting in September, during which Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] President Arayik Harutyunyan will speak this time.

By the way, the meeting with his participation will be held via remote link, as Harutyunyan is in Artsakh—under a blockade [by Azerbaijan].

Let's note that [Artsakh] DA [(Defense Army)] former commander Jalal Harutyunyan also promised to come to the inquiry committee, but did not say the exact date and time. The thing is that [Jalal] Harutyunyan's failure to appear and his displeasure with the political authorities is related to the criminal case opened against him, on which the investigative body has not yet made a final decision. They are still trying to assess whether the [Artsakh] DA former commander failed or not [during the aforesaid war].
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն
Print
Most
Read Viewed
Photos