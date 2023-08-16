Los Angeles Armenians stage protest outside France consulate

Armenians living in Los Angeles on Tuesday staged a protest in front of the Consulate General of France.
They posted a banner, with the demand to stop the genocide in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh), at the entrance of the consulate.
Davit Mnatsakanyan, one of the demonstrators, announced on Facebook livestream that they are going to stage such protest outside two other consulates, too.
"When we have a case of starvation in Artsakh, we cannot sit quietly here. We expect a positive response from the UN Security Council. We expect that the countries that are engaged play their positive role in the security of Artsakh and force Azerbaijan to [re]open the border [with Armenia] so that food and medicine can reach there," said Mnatsakanyan.
American Armenians have been protesting in support of Artsakh for almost two weeks now. They staged a sit-in and, also, met with Congressman Adam Schiff, the co-chair of the US Congressional Caucus on Armenian Issues.