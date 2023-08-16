News
Opposition MP: It’s time to clarify real role of EU monitors in Armenia, political consequence of their work
Region:Armenia, Karabakh
Theme: Politics, Society

When at one time the European Union (EU) monitoring mission in Armenia assumed the function of patrolling the border with Azerbaijan, both the Armenian authorities and the EU officials attached importance to its role in deterring possible Azerbaijani aggression. Tigran Abrahamyan, secretary of the opposition "With Honor" Faction of the National Assembly of the Republic of Armenia (RA), and a security expert, wrote about this on Facebook. He added as follows:

"Now Azerbaijan provokes violations of the ceasefire regime even in their presence or at their direction. And this cannot be a coincidence because information about the patrol schedule is also transmitted to Azerbaijan from the EU.

"In recent days, when certain activeness is observed on the frontline and predictions about a possible new wave of tension have come to the fore again, it is time to adjust-clarify the matter of the real role of the EU monitoring mission [in Armenia] and the political consequence of its work.

"Crudely speaking, it is necessary to understand what this mission gives to the RA from a military or political point of view, so that in the end it does not turn out that we have not resolved any problem and Armenia is left only with a ‘gift’ of the consequence of the RF [(Russian Federation)]-West confrontation."

 
This text available in   Հայերեն
