Senators Menendez, Padilla send letter to US representative at UN regarding situation in Karabakh
Region:World News, Karabakh, Azerbaijan
Theme: Politics

Senator Robert Menendez on Tuesday informed about the letter that he and his colleague, Alex Padilla, have sent to Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield, the US Representative to the United Nations, regarding the situation in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

“Today, Senator Alex Padilla and I sent a letter to the US Ambassador to the UN urging her to work with all UNSC [(UN Security Council)] members to pressure the Azerbaijani government to lift the blockade and prevent what the evidence suggests is a coordinated effort to ethnically cleanse the people of Nagorno Karabakh,” Menendez wrote on X—former Twitter, and added the aforesaid letter.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
