Azerbaijan MoD tries to misinform foreign embassies’ military attachés

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) of Azerbaijan has attempted to misinform the military attachés of the foreign embassies in the country.

A briefing was held Tuesday for the foreign military attachés and representatives of international organizations accredited in Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijani media informed, citing to the Azerbaijan MoD press service.

In the briefing, they tried to convince the military representatives of foreign countries that Armenia allegedly uses the Lachin corridor for "illegal military transportation." The passage through this corridor has been closed by Azerbaijan since December of last year, in the context of which the aforesaid claim seems absurd, at the least.

Also, the Azerbaijani side tried to suggest to the military attachés the idea of using the motorway via Aghdam town of Azerbaijan to deliver humanitarian aid to Nagorno-Karabakh. It was announced "the massive arming of the civilian population through the deployment of military equipment, in particular, air defense and radio electronic warfare means, in several settlements." It is not known why to "arm" the civilian population with such means.

"The inadmissibility of such actions by the adversary, which the EU [monitoring] mission in Armenia is trying to use as a tool to cover up its illegal actions aimed at creating a false opinion in the international community, was specifically mentioned," the Azerbaijani media quoted.

The Azerbaijani armed forces on Tuesday fired shots at the EU monitoring mission in Armenia, but Baku attempts to deny it by providing contradictory "explanations."

And at the end, fake videos were shown.